Police swarm convenience store in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Police swarmed a convenience store Monday morning in Turtle Creek after an armed robbery, officials said.
The 7-Eleven on James Street is closed while police investigate the robbery that was reported in the early morning hours.
Turtle Creek and Allegheny County police are at the scene.
Turtle Creek Police & Allegheny County Police surround 7-Eleven. Store is closed as police investigate inside. This is the location on the corner of Monroeville Ave & James Street. Working to get you info now. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/UjSl4lpqWY— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 11, 2019
