  • Police swarm convenience store in Turtle Creek

    TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Police swarmed a convenience store Monday morning in Turtle Creek after an armed robbery, officials said.

    The 7-Eleven on James Street is closed while police investigate the robbery that was reported in the early morning hours.

    Turtle Creek and Allegheny County police are at the scene.

