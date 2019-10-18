  • Police swarm Sharpsburg after car found crashed over hillside near Route 28 overpass

    SHARPSBURG, Pa. - Police searched a wooded area in Sharpsburg Friday morning after a car was found mangled in the area of the Route 28 overpass.

    Authorities said the car was traveling from Route 8 southbound to Route 28 northbound when it hit a sign and went over a hillside. It’s unclear when the crash happened.

    A large number of police and firefighters swarmed the area about 6 a.m. Friday. Investigators focused on the car, which ended up near North Main and Powers streets.

    Police said they have not found the driver of the car and are still trying to figure out what led to the crash.

    The car was towed and authorities left the scene about 7:30 a.m.

