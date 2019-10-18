  • Police swarm Sharpsburg after mangled car found near Route 28 overpass

    SHARPSBURG, Pa. - Police searched a wooded area in Sharpsburg Friday morning after a car was found mangled in the area of the Route 28 overpass.

    A large number of police and firefighters swarmed the area about 6 a.m.

    Investigators focused on a car near North Main and Powers streets.

    Pennsylvania State Police are assisting in the investigation.

    The car was towed and authorities left the scene about 7:30 a.m.

