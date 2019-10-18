SHARPSBURG, Pa. - Police searched a wooded area in Sharpsburg Friday morning after a car was found mangled in the area of the Route 28 overpass.
A large number of police and firefighters swarmed the area about 6 a.m.
Investigators focused on a car near North Main and Powers streets.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is working to find out what exactly happened. Look for updates on WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at Noon.
Pennsylvania State Police are assisting in the investigation.
The car was towed and authorities left the scene about 7:30 a.m.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Multiple students being cited for string of fights at Westinghouse H.S.
- Bomb squad vehicle among cars, trucks, other items going up for auction at Pittsburgh airport
- Local man accused of rolling back odometers, forging documents on several cars he sold
- VIDEO: ExxonMobil scouting for potential cracker site in Beaver County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}