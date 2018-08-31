  • Police swarm Strip District after man shot multiple times brought to hospital

    PITTSBURGH - A man was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, prompting police to swarm the area near the Primanti Brothers.

    Police said they were first called shortly after 2 a.m. to a hospital after the victim was brought there by friends.

    The victim, a 25-year-old man from Penn Hills, was shot multiple times in the upper body, officials said. He was listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

    Investigators were told by the victim and his friends that the shooting occurred on a sidewalk, but they were unsure where.

    A crime scene was located on Mulberry Way, police said.

    Police shut down 18th Street between Smallman Street and Penn Avenue for nearly three hours.

    Numerous evidence markers were placed in the area by investigators, and an SUV was seen being towed from a parking lot.

    No arrests have been made.

