  Police, SWAT surround Elliott home in search of shooting suspect

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - 10:15 P.M. UPDATE: Neighbors tell Channel 11 police are not letting them back into their homes near the standoff.

    Michele Newell is at the scene and working to learn more. Stay with WPXI.com and watch 11 at 11 for the latest developments.

    9:45 P.M. UPDATE: Police believe the man barricaded inside the home is a suspect in a fatal shooting in the city's Knoxville neighborhood earlier today, a city spokeswoman said.

    Police initially locked down a church near the home, but have since allowed parishioners to leave, she said.

    Police have surrounded a home in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood on Wednesday night.

    SWAT personnel are at the scene in the 200 block of Steuben Street.

    It was not immediately clear what sparked the heavy police response.

