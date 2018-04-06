UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. - Police and a tactical team swarmed a street in Upper St. Clair early Friday morning while Pittsburgh detectives served an arrest warrant, officials said.
Law enforcement officers, some armed, were seen in the area of Fort Couch Road between Miranda Drive and Harrogate Road.
The person authorities were looking for on the arrest warrant was taken into custody from a home, for which police also had a search warrant, authorities said.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is working to learn who police were looking for and why for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
The incident unfolded across from Fort Couch Middle School. Classes were not affected.
