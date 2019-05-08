STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died after he was shot by the person he had just finished giving a tattoo to early Wednesday morning at a home in Stowe Township, police said.
Investigators were called about 2:30 a.m. to the home on McKinnie Avenue.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police and paramedics found the 31-year-old tattoo artist suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the second floor of the home. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Detectives determined the victim had just finished giving a tattoo to a man, who then pulled out a gun and shot him.
NEW: shooting victim was 31 year old local tattoo artist. Might have been giving tattoo during shooting in Stowe. Died at hospital. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1WxrJOfchM— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) May 8, 2019
Police do not know the identity of the man suspected of shooting the tattoo artist, but he is described as a black man who is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and has a thin build, sandy colored hair, green eyes, freckles and multiple tattoos. He has one tattoo above his left eye that says, “Trinity,” and a tattoo of the face of Jesus behind his right ear.
Several people, including a child, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
TRENDING NOW:
- Undercover drug sting ends with 1 person shot by police
- Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 traffic stop surfaces nearly 4 years after jail death
- New tick making its way into our area
- VIDEO: Woman's handyman considered suspect in her disappearance
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}