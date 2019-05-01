WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A teenager was shot as he tried to enter a home Wednesday morning in Wilkinsburg, police said.
Officers were called about 6:30 a.m. to Franklin Avenue for a reported shooting and found the 19-year-old dead on the home’s front porch, according to police.
Investigators said someone inside the home fired a shot that struck him in his head.
The medical examiner identified the victim as Jakeem Booker of Braddock.
It is believed the shooting stemmed from some sort of dispute or robbery in which Booker tried to force his way into the home, police said.
At least five people, including adults and children, were inside the home at the time of the incident, officials said.
