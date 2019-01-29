Police: Theft suspect leads officers on chase through Red Lobster, across I-70

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Walmart merchandise led police on a long foot chase that even went through a local restaurant.
According to police, he went into the South Strabane Township Red Lobster, through the kitchen and out the emergency exit.
How the chase finally came to an end, on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind chill warnings, advisories issued as temperatures drop Tuesday
- LIVE UPDATES: School closings and delays
- 11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area
- VIDEO: 7 tips to keep your pets safe during winter weather
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}