  • Police: Theft suspect leads officers on chase through Red Lobster, across I-70

    Updated:

    SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Walmart merchandise led police on a long foot chase that even went through a local restaurant.

    According to police, he went into the South Strabane Township Red Lobster, through the kitchen and out the emergency exit.

    How the chase finally came to an end, on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories