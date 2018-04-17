  • Police: Thief's weeklong crime spree ends in crash while fleeing capture

    Updated:

    Police say a man wanted for parole violations is responsible for a weeklong crime spree that ended when he crashed in a stolen car while fleeing from his latest theft.

    Charges are currently being written based on his alleged crimes in several communities.

    Amy Marcinkiewicz speaks to a victim who lost thousands of dollars’ worth of possessions in one of those thefts for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

