  • POLICE THREATS: Man accused of threatening to shoot police officers at city precinct

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Court documents said a man showed up at a police precinct in Pittsburgh and started cursing and threatening officers.

    According to the criminal complaint, Jerrell Brown asked to see an officer who had arrested him the previous day. 

    Documents say the situation escalated, and as Brown was being arrested again, he allegedly threatened to shoot officers. 

    On 11 at 11, Michele Newell has details about the checkered past of Brown that led up to this most recent incident.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories