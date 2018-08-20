Police: Toddler had 'direct and open access' to fentanyl

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - Police in Beaver Falls were executing a search warrant Monday when they discovered a 2-year-old with access to fentanyl.
Police were at 72 Pleasantview Homes just before 9 Monday morning when they discovered the child in a residence they say was filled with drugs.
During the raid, police seized $43,000 in cash, 2 ounces of fentanyl, 100 oxycodone tablets and ecstasy pills, 1 pound of marijuana and digital scales.
Dorian Warr, of Detroit, is charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver and one and endangering the welfare of a child. Madison Hess of Beaver Falls is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said the child had “direct and open access to the fentanyl.”
