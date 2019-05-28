  • Police track down suspect in Castle Shannon bank robbery in Ohio

    Updated:

    CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - The man police said is responsible for robbing a Castle Shannon bank in April is in jail in Ohio. 

    Police used surveillance video to identify Deontre Lamar Simpson, 23, of  Pittsburgh, as the suspect in the bank robbery at the Dollar Bank on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard.

    Authorities said the robber approached the the bank from a nearby trolley stop, and surveillance cameras from the Port Authority and in the area caught his image.

    FBI Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office and Castle Shannon Police say this man rode the trolley to the Arlington stop before robbing the Dollar Bank on Mt. Lebanon Blvd on April 29. Source: Castle Shannon Police
    Investigatorssaid they were able to track him down in Ohio where he was arrested.

    Police said he will be extradited back to Pennsylvania to face several charges, including robbery and theft.

