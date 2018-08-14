Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses after the silver Ford Fiesta collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into the barriers during the morning rush hour.
He is in custody. No one else was in the car, which is being searched at the scene of the accident.
Two people were hurt, but authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
ORIGINAL STORY: LONDON (AP) - A car slammed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, injuring a number of pedestrians.
Armed police swooped into the area and cordoned off streets surrounding the heart of Britain's government. Police appealed to the public to stay away, and the Westminster Tube station was closed.
We're following the latest developments on Channel 11 Morning News.
The area was the site of a terror attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people. Masood abandoned his car then stabbed and killed a police officer before being shot in a courtyard outside Parliament.
In Tuesday's incident, the car slammed into barriers that had been extended following the Westminster Bridge attack. Video from Sky News showed a man being detained.
Eyewitnesses quoted in British media said they thought the crash looked deliberate.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man struck by lightning in Pittsburgh park, in critical condition
- Hail, flooding strike western Pa. as strong storms linger
- Police seek woman charged with homicide in toddler's death
- VIDEO: Boa constrictor found under car hood
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}