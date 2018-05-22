  • Police: Truck driver racks up $4,500 in tolls on stolen E-ZPass device

    Updated:

    A truck driver allegedly racked up $4,500 in turnpike tolls.

    Police said he used a stolen E-ZPass from a Westmoreland County trucking company. 

    Channel 11's Gordon Loesch is talking to the business owner on the hook for those charges, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. 

