STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was shot when two young men went up to him while he was loading a truck Thursday evening in Stowe Township, police said.
Investigators said the young men, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, approached the 50-year-old man about 6 p.m. on Woodward Avenue and fired about 17 rounds at him.
The man was shot in the leg and shoulder. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said the young men, who police are working to identify, did not say anything to the victim and the motive for the shooting has not been determined.
One of the young men was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes. The other was shirtless and had his face covered. Both of the young men were black.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dad charged after 3-year-old daughter drowned in backyard pool
- 3 hospitals, 2 other businesses targeted with bomb threats Thursday night
- Police make arrest in double stabbing at bus stop in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family, friends gather to celebrate Nick Cumer's life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}