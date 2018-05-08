0 Police trying to ID man accused of inappropriate contact with girls at church

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Authorities are working to identify a man who had inappropriate contact with several girls at a church in Greensburg, police said.

The inappropriate contact occurred at Christ Church on North Main Street, according to the City of Greensburg Police Department. The girls were between the ages of 6 and 10.

Police said the man approached the girls on April 22 in the church’s social area after mass and asked them to give him money to play the piano.

When the girls said they didn’t have money, the man began searching them, touching their hips and legs, police said. He then grabbed a packet of sugar and sprinkled it on the girls.

The man told the girls not to say anything about what he did, police said.

The man, who had been seen at prior masses but was not a member of the congregation, was described as white and possibly in his mid-30s. He was bald, had facial hair and a medium build and was wearing a black jacket that might have had lettering on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Greensburg Police Department at 724-834-3800.

