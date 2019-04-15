ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Elizabeth are working to identify a group of teenagers involved in a brawl that investigators said was planned through Snapchat.
Elizabeth Borough Police Chief William Sombo said some of the teens posted videos of the fight, which took place April 11 at the boat launch off First Street.
“These individuals did not go to the park to play,” Sombo said. “This was an organized fight and we will take action. Everyone will be arrested.”
Videos obtained by police show 25 to 30 teenagers fighting.
“Two individuals who were knocked to the ground, held down … and one specifically, there were several individuals that jumped up and were stomping on his head,” Sombo said.
Police said the teenagers are from areas including Elizabeth, Glassport and McKeesport.
The videos have been given to school districts to try to determine who was involved so charges can be filed. Some of the teens have been identified, according to police.
“This has got to stop. Apparently, this happened a year ago here in the borough at another location,” Sombo said.
