MT. PLEASANT, Pa. - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is responding to claims on Facebook that someone tried to kidnap a woman in their community.
Channel 11 received several calls about this and reached out to police, who said they were never contacted by a possible victim and did not get any calls related to a kidnapping.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Westmoreland County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The department posted a message on Facebook urging any possible victims to call 911.
They're also asking people to not post false stories, because it just creates fear.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Man shot during fight in Bethel Park
- Additional units called in, officers hurt as crowds shut down East Carson Street
- VIDEO: Inclusive playground opens at The Children's Home of Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}