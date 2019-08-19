  • Police urge people to not share false stories on Facebook after false post about kidnapping

    MT. PLEASANT, Pa. - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is responding to claims on Facebook that someone tried to kidnap a woman in their community.

    Channel 11 received several calls about this and reached out to police, who said they were never contacted by a possible victim and did not get any calls related to a kidnapping.

    The department posted a message on Facebook urging any possible victims to call 911.

    They're also asking people to not post false stories, because it just creates fear.

