BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Bridgeville Police are warning drivers to be aware of stopped school buses after releasing a new video showing two drivers ignoring the signal.
Police Chief Chad King released the video on the department’s Facebook Page Thursday showing two drivers going past the extended arm school bus stop sign on Tuesday while kids were getting off of the bus. Luckily, no kids were crossing the street at the time and no one was hurt.
King said they’ve written more than a dozen citations for similar offenses since the school year began. Channel 11 reported on one of those incidents in Decemeber.
Why the chief is highlighting the violations now on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
