Police use surveillance video to identify suspect in deadly shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Police in Lawrence County have identified a murder suspect.
According to New Castle Police, Anthony Thurman is armed, dangerous and on the run after shooting and killing one person and injuring another last Thursday night along E. Winter Ave.
Channel 11 has learned a neighborhood home security camera helped police identify him.
Channel 11 is Amy Marcinkiewicz sat down with the police chief who tells her what was captured on camera, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
