    A city of Pittsburgh police vehicle was involved in a crash that sent the officer to a hospital Tuesday morning, officials said.

    The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on East Street in the area of Madison Avenue.

    Officials said the officer was driving alone when he crashed into a barrier while driving south on East Street.

    The officer was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital, police said. No one else was injured.

    A section of East Street spanning the Parkway North is closed while police investigate the cause of the crash.

