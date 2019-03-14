  • Police vehicle involved in crash; 1 person taken to hospital

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A police vehicle was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Aliquippa, sending one person to a hospital, emergency dispatchers said.

    The crash was reported about 5 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard.

    Dispatchers said it was unclear whether the person taken to a hospital was an officer or someone in the other vehicle involved in the crash.

