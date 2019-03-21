Police, volunteers find missing 10-year-old girl

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Police in Westmoreland County have found a missing 10-year-old girl.
Cassie Nowalk was last seen at Norwin’s Stewartsville Elementary School, along Carpenter Lane.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, firefighters, a K-9 and a thermal imaging camera were all used in the search.
No other information was released.
