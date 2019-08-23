Police in Portland are reminding everyone that there are, in fact, laws when you're drinking claws.
"Ain't no laws when you're drinking claws" is a popular saying among people who drink White Claws Hard Seltzers.
Barber: What do you want?— White Claw Hard Seltzer (@WhiteClaw) August 21, 2019
Me: It's Wednesday
Barber: Say no more...@Taylor_Maglin pic.twitter.com/oVb3GnCQ2q
In a Facebook post, the police department said, "Recently we have heard the saying going around "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws." We are here to remind you that even when you're drinking White Claws, laws still do apply! Remember to drink responsibly and NEVER drink and drive!"
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}