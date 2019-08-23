  • Police want to remind everyone that there are in fact laws when your're drinking claws

    Police in Portland are reminding everyone that there are, in fact, laws when you're drinking claws.

    "Ain't no laws when you're drinking claws" is a popular saying among people who drink White Claws Hard Seltzers. 

    In a Facebook post, the police department said, "Recently we have heard the saying going around "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws." We are here to remind you that even when you're drinking White Claws, laws still do apply! Remember to drink responsibly and NEVER drink and drive!"

