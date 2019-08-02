INGRAM, Pa. - Police in Ingram are warning people of a new scam targeting Facebook users.
Investigators said the victim got a message through Facebook Messenger on Tuesday from someone who appeared to be on their friends list. The message asked the victim to log in to Facebook again to watch a video. The victim did so.
The next day, the victim noticed an unauthorized withdrawl of $400 was made from their debit card in California. The victim's Facebook account and debit card are linked.
Police said you may unknowingly allow access to your bank accounts and credit cards if they are connected and saved to social media sites.
