SMICKSBURG, Pa. - An Indiana County woman was scammed out of $13,000 in a phone scheme, state police said.
RELATED HEADLINE: FCC warning of robocalls that could lead to big bills
Related Headlines
A 78-year-old Smicksburg woman received a phone call from someone last week claiming to be an attorney and requested bail money for the victim’s grandson.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Consumer news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
The scammer convinced the woman to mail $13,000 in cash to an address in New York City.
State police said this is a common scam that usually targets older and vulnerable members of the community.
State police ask that you talk with family members about these types of scams.
TRENDING NOW:
- Coroner called to single-car rollover crash in Westmoreland Co.
- Tamar Braxton says she's ‘drained,' too busy to attend niece's funeral
- Pa. mother to be briefly reunited with kidnapped daughter
- VIDEO: Portion of Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh to close for brick replacement
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}