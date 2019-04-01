  • Police warn of phone scam that tricked man out of $20K

    Updated:

    ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in a Westmoreland County community issued a warning after a very convincing scam tricked a man out of $20,000. 

    Allegheny Township police said someone called the man, claiming there's evidence he looked at child pornography online. 

    The caller said they would resolve the issue if the man paid him $20,000 in Google Play gift cards, police said. The man bought those gift cards and gave the caller the PINS over the phone. 

