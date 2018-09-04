  • Police warn Washington Township residents of daytime burglaries

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa, - Police in Washington Township are issuing a warning to residents after many daytime burglaries.

    The police department issued the alert on its Facebook page.

    Related Headlines

    The burglaries took place in the Washington Township areas of North Washington Road, Beaver Run Road, Grange Drive and Sportsman Drive.

    Residents who see anything suspicious should call 911.

    Anyone with information should contact police at 724-727-3410.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories