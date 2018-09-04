WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa, - Police in Washington Township are issuing a warning to residents after many daytime burglaries.
The police department issued the alert on its Facebook page.
Related Headlines
The burglaries took place in the Washington Township areas of North Washington Road, Beaver Run Road, Grange Drive and Sportsman Drive.
Residents who see anything suspicious should call 911.
Anyone with information should contact police at 724-727-3410.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat
- Man killed in shooting that sent bullet into bar, injuring woman
- Colin Kaepernick face of Nike’s 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ ad campaign
- VIDEO: Dog killed in program for prison inmates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}