0 Police: Woman drunk while dragging boyfriend to his death with van

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died after a domestic dispute Friday in which he was dragged by a van driven by his girlfriend, who is accused of driving drunk, police said.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Minett, 27, of New Brighton. His death was ruled a homicide.

The incident happened on Cross Creek Drive off Rochester Road near the Rochester Village Apartments in Cranberry Township on Friday.

Minett died from his injuries Saturday.

Police said they received several calls around 4:30 p.m. for a man bleeding from his head and lying on the ground.

Minett's girlfriend, 28-year-old Jessica Royall, drove about a half mile with her boyfriend hanging from the side of her van, dragging him along the way, according to police. He fell, slid and struck a light pole after clinging onto the vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Minett shouted, “Call the police,” as he was being dragged by the van, which struck curbs as Royall drove drunk.

Investigators said construction crews tried to stop Royall, who made no attempt to stop, even after her boyfriend fell down.

“Witnesses were extremely helpful. There was a construction crew on site that began to follow her. There were several residents in the neighborhood that also witnessed it, and at the end of it, they were tending to him when she came back to the scene,” Cranberry Township police Sgt. Chuck Mascellino said.

Royall went back to the scene, but then left and went home, where she was arrested, investigators said.

A medical helicopter was called and Minett was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he died Saturday.

Royall told police the incident started at the couple’s home as she was leaving to pick up her children and avoid a fight with Minett, the complaint said. Minett grabbed onto the van in their driveway as Royall drove away.

“He was a good kid, but he didn’t make the best decisions,” said Eric Minett, Ryan Minett’s father.

He said his son always had good intentions, but it never worked out.

“He’s definitely in a better place now,” Minett said.

Eric Minett said he assumes that his son tried to get in the car, but when he was unable to, Ryan Minett grabbed hold of the roof rack.

Police said Royall is being held in the Butler County Prison.

