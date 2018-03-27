  • Police: Woman pretended to be pregnant to get ambulance ride

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A woman pretended to be pregnant so she could catch an ambulance ride to Greensburg, according to police.

    Once doctors put Leeann Armstrong in a hospital room, officers said she got up and walked out.

    Related Headlines

    Police in Greensburg called the incident a "waste of resources."

    TRENDING NOW:

    "I don't think they realize the consequences of what they're doing and they're ended up being arrested and charged with theft of services, which is a lot more expensive than getting a taxi cab," said Capt. Robert Stafford with Greensburg City Police Department.

    This is the second time such an incident has happened in Westmoreland County this year.

    In January, Alysia Edwards of Jeannette allegedly faked a medical problem so she could visit her husband in a hospital.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman pretended to be pregnant to get ambulance ride

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community rallying around family who lost everything in fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Off-duty officer brings AR-15 to 'March for our Lives' rally

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man facing attempted homicide charges in road rage incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother pleads for answers in daughter's unsolved murder