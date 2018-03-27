Police: Woman pretended to be pregnant to get ambulance ride

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A woman pretended to be pregnant so she could catch an ambulance ride to Greensburg, according to police.
Once doctors put Leeann Armstrong in a hospital room, officers said she got up and walked out.
Police in Greensburg called the incident a "waste of resources."
"I don't think they realize the consequences of what they're doing and they're ended up being arrested and charged with theft of services, which is a lot more expensive than getting a taxi cab," said Capt. Robert Stafford with Greensburg City Police Department.
This is the second time such an incident has happened in Westmoreland County this year.
In January, Alysia Edwards of Jeannette allegedly faked a medical problem so she could visit her husband in a hospital.
