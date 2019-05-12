  • Police: Woman shot, killed in Butler County; suspect found dead in Pittsburgh cemetery

    BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was shot and killed in Butler County Saturday afternoon by a man who she had a protection from abuse order against, according to police.

    State police said Nicolas Domek III, 72, pulled up beside the woman's car on Route 356 in Buffalo Township after she crashed shortly after leaving work and shot her.

    According to state police, Mary Jo Kornick, 62, of Freeport, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she later died. 

    State police said Domek was found dead at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Hazelwood with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

