GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police are searching for a woman who went into the hospital room of an unconscious patient and stole a credit card she used to make $4,000 in purchases.
Charlette Jackson is accused of falsely claiming to be the daughter of the patient, who was in the intensive care unit at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg police said.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is working to get the hospital's response to the theft
Jackson made purchases at about 50 locations throughout Westmoreland and Allegheny counties using the stolen credit card, police said.
Jackson is believed to be in Allegheny County in the Braddock or Rankin areas.
Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the City of Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.
Jackson is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, access device fraud, identity theft and criminal use of a communication facility.
