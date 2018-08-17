  • Police: Woman was targeted when she was chased, run off the road

    INDUSTRY, Pa. - A woman's life was turned upside down Thursday when she was chased down by a man who terrified her, causing a crash on one of Beaver County's busiest streets.

    Albert Petties, 54, of New Brighton, is accused of causing the crash that shut down the road for several hours.

    According to police, Petties rammed his ex-girlfriend's car three times from behind.

