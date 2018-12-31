McKEESPORT, Pa. - A woman was shot and critically wounded Sunday night inside a home in McKeesport, police said.
Police and paramedics were called just before 7 p.m. to the home on 31st Street, where the 46-year-old woman was found with a single gunshot wound, authorities said.
The woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. Officials said she was last listed in critical condition.
Police said they have not identified the shooter, but detectives are following up on possible leads.
A motive for the shooting has not been determined.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
