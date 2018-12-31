  • Police working to ID person who shot, critically wounded woman inside home

    Updated:

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - A woman was shot and critically wounded Sunday night inside a home in McKeesport, police said.

    Police and paramedics were called just before 7 p.m. to the home on 31st Street, where the 46-year-old woman was found with a single gunshot wound, authorities said.

    We’re following the search for the shooter NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.

    The woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. Officials said she was last listed in critical condition.

    Police said they have not identified the shooter, but detectives are following up on possible leads.

    A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories