Poll: Michelle Obama voted 'most admired' in America

A former first lady has apparently bested another former first lady to become the most admired woman in America.
In a Gallup poll released Thursday, former first lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year, CNN reported.
Obama has been on tour promoting her best-selling memoir, "Becoming."
The top spot was held by Hillary Clinton for 15 years.
Gallup noted Clinton has appeared in the top ten more than any other woman.
Obama finished second to her three times before.
Clinton actually came in third place this year.
Oprah Winfrey finished second, while current first lady Melania Trump took the fourth spot.
