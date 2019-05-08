  • Pollen levels causing problems for allergy sufferers

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pollen levels are running high across the region, as spring is in full bloom across the region.  

    Tree pollen has been causing many of you to feel stuffy or have a scratchy throat lately.  Oak, mulberry and birch trees have been the three main causes of the high pollen levels the last few days.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.

    While many of us don't like rain, the rain actually helps with our allergies.  Rain knocks pollen down and keeps it out of the air.  That is why you might feel a little relief on a rainy day or when a quick shower or thunderstorm pops up.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories