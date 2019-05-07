PITTSBURGH - Pollen levels are running high across the region, as spring is in full bloom across the region.
Tree pollen has been causing many of you to feel stuffy or have a scratchy throat lately. Oak, mulberry and birch trees have been the three main causes of the high pollen levels the last few days.
While many of us don't like rain, the rain actually helps with our allergies. Rain knocks pollen down and keeps it out of the air. That is why you might feel a little relief on a rainy day or when a quick shower or thunderstorm pops up.
