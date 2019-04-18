  • Police sting nabs woman accused of selling fake cards to local business

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A local woman is accused of trying to sell a fake collectible trading card worth thousands of dollars to a Greensburg store.

    When she got away with it initially, police say she asked the owner of Pop Culture Connection if they wanted to buy another one, which was worth even more.

    When that happened, police set up a sting and arrested her.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is finding out how valuable these cards are and who this woman may have had help from. 

