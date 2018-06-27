Port Authority bus strikes pedestrian in downtown Pittsburgh

A Port Authority of Allegheny County bus struck a 15-year-old girl in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
The girl was in a crosswalk on Wood Street when the bus turned from Fort Pitt Boulevard onto Wood and struck her around 7:15 p.m., according to witnesses.
She was taken to UPMC Mercy by ambulance in serious but stable condition, according to the Port Authority. The girl is believed to have suffered a fractured jaw and pelvis.
Port Authority police are investigating, and the driver is being tested for drugs and alcohol.
