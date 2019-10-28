0 Port Authority bus, with passenger aboard, swallowed by massive sinkhole downtown

PITTSBURGH - A Port Authority bus, with a passenger on board, was swallowed by a massive sinkhole Monday downtown.

The bus fell into the giant sinkhole at 10th Street and Penn Avenue just before 8 a.m.

The woman driving the bus and a second woman who was a passenger both managed to get off the bus and through the front door, Port Authority officials said.

The passenger was treated by paramedics and was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for neck pain, officials said. The driver was not hurt.

Update: The lone passenger on board is being treated by medics for what is being described as a minor injury. https://t.co/tRKYXIXHUu — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 28, 2019

Witnesses tell Channel 11 the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the bus plunged into the 100-foot-wide and 20-feet-deep hole. A car also partially fell into the sinkhole.

Public safety is working to determine exactly what caused the sinkhole, but when it happened, a 10-inch water main broke, sending water shooting everywhere.

Police have closed Penn Avenue from 9th Street to 10th Street. The bus removal and street closures are expected to last the next 8-10 hours.

The bus is sitting on three power lines. Crews must deenergize the lines and then eventually bring in two massive cranes. The cranes that will be put together on-site to remove the bus.

For those curious, the heaviest part of the bus is the back because that's where the engine is located. This bus was stopped at a red light at the time this occurred. pic.twitter.com/HT3DNQxNCR — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 28, 2019

There is concern the road could collapse further. Officials say removing the bus is going to be a delicate and detailed process.

"(The) problem that we're experienc(ing) is that we have to lift that Port Authority bus straight up because we have a Duquesne Light electrical vault involved and we have several gas lines involved and we don't want to create any further problems," Wendell Hissirch, Pittsburgh public safety director said.

"Granted how far the bus fell into the hole... we're really lucky here that pretty much no injuries happened," Matthew Porter, Port Authority police chief, said.

Children at SmallWorld were evacuated from daycare and taken to the Westin while removal and repair efforts happen downtown.@WPXI pic.twitter.com/endP8xK4xX — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 28, 2019

Kids from a nearby day care have been evacuated to another location while repairs while the bus is removed and repairs are made.

