    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Port Authority bus, with a passenger on board, was swallowed by a massive sinkhole Monday downtown.

    The bus fell into the giant sinkhole at 10th Street and Penn Avenue just before 8 a.m.

    The driver and a passenger were on board at the time, Port Authority officials said. No one was hurt. 

    Witnesses tell Channel 11 the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the bus fell into the hole. 

    Emergency crews are on the scene trying to figure out what happened. 

    A tow truck has been called to remove the bus from the sinkhole. 

