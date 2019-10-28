PITTSBURGH - A Port Authority bus, with a passenger on board, was swallowed by a massive sinkhole Monday downtown.
The bus fell into the giant sinkhole at 10th Street and Penn Avenue just before 8 a.m.
The driver and a passenger were on board at the time, Port Authority officials said. No one was hurt.
Witnesses tell Channel 11 the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the bus fell into the hole.
Emergency crews are on the scene trying to figure out what happened.
A tow truck has been called to remove the bus from the sinkhole.
