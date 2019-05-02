0 Port Authority detouring routes, adding shuttles for marathon weekend

PITTSBURGH - The Port Authority says there will be some service disruptions and extensive changes to bus routes due to the marathon.

Starting Friday, the Port Authority said buses will begin detouring with the closure of the Boulevard of the Allies. The Mon Incline shuttle will run every 17 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. during peak hours and then every 35 minutes during off-peak hours. T service will not be impacted Friday.

On Saturday, the Port Authority said bus detours will start about 7:15 a.m. and continue through early afternoon in the North Side and Downtown areas. The agency told Channel 11 all buses serving downtown will pick up and drop off passengers on Smithfield Street between Sixth and Fifth Avenues. T service will run as normal throughout the day. The Mon Incline shuttle will run from 5:30 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. every 35 minutes.

Sunday is race day for the major events including the marathon, half marathon and relay. The Port Authority said bus detours will last through 3:00 p.m. To help people get to the starting line, bus service will start just before 4:00 a.m. on the East Busway and about 5:00 a.m. on the West Busway. Buses will drop passengers off at Penn Station Stop B and pick up passengers at Penn Station Stop C. For Oakland service, a shuttle bus will operate between the intersection of Sennott Street and Oakland Avenue and the intersection of Beacon and Murdoch streets in Squirrel Hill. An 88-Pen Special Bus will run from Penn Station to both UPMC Children’s Hospital and West Penn Hospital.

As for the T, two-car trains will run from 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A free rail shuttle will run between Penn Station and Steel Plaza due to buses not being able to get into downtown from the East Busway. Passengers can then get on inbound trains heading toward the North Shore.

For the Mon Incline, a special shuttle bus will take passengers from the upper station of the Mon Incline to the South Hills Junction from 5:00 a.m. until about 8:45 a.m. The Port Authority says this shuttle will be free. From 8:45 a.m. to midnight, Mon Incline shuttles will run every 35 minutes between the upper and lower stations if roads are open.

If you are in Pittsburgh for marathon events and plan to use Port Authority services, the agency suggests you buy your fares in advance to cut down on travel times and long lines.

