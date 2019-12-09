PITTSBURGH - The Port Authority Police Department is asking for help identifying the man in the pictures, who they say punched a bus driver in the face.
Police said on Sunday, he got on the bus near the Homewood Station about 8:20 p.m. and then punched the driver in the face as he exited near Liberty Avenue around 15 minutes later.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 412-255-1385.
