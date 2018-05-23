PITTSBURGH - If you rely on the Port Authority’s light-rail system, you want to allow for some extra time.
Starting tomorrow night, the Port Authority will replace a rail switch along the South Busway near the South Hills Junction.
Red Line riders located between Castle Shannon and Palm Garden and traveling inbound must first board an outbound vehicle, ride to Willow/Overbrook Junction and transfer to any inbound vehicle.
Transfers at Willow/Overbrook Junction will be free.
The Port Authority said passengers should expect significant delays until Monday.
