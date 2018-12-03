0 Port Authority Red Line reopened in both directions after tree falls on tracks

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 7:50 p.m. - The Red Line has reopened in both directions.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. - The Port Authority will be testing a train on the Red Line at 8 p.m.

If the test is successful, they will reopen the Red Line in both directions a short time after.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m. - Crews continue to work on replacing a section of the Red Line's track that was damaged when a tree fell onto it overnight.

The inbound tracks have reopened, but outbound tracks remain closed.

The Red Line outbound will continue to operate on the Blue Line and shuttle buses will continue to operate between South Hills Junction and Potomac Station.

Repairs are expected to be completed later this evening.

Despite this mess with the fallen tree, if you’re headed to the @steelers @Chargers game @heinzfield board where you normally would and by the time the game is over we’ll have the outbound side repaired. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) December 2, 2018

Part of the Port Authority's Red Line is closed after a tree fell on the tracks early Sunday morning in Beechview.

Shuttle buses will be operating from Potomac Station in Dormont to South Hills Junction and a rail shuttle service will operate from Overbrook Junction to Potomac.

All other light rail cars will travel on the blue line.

Initially, crews said the Red Line should reopen by 8 a.m., but Channel 11 has learned it now won't reopen until noon because after the tree was removed, engineers discovered a section of the rail must be replaced due to the damage.

Port Authority crews were dispatched to the area of the fallen tree shortly after midnight. The size of the tree and the location where it fell have made their efforts difficult.



Crews anticipate reopening the Red Line by NOON. We will provide an update as soon as it reopens. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) December 2, 2018

