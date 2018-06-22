SOUTH HILLS, Pa. - This week's strong storms may make your commute from the South Hills to the city more difficult.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County says that damage from Wednesday's flooding has forced officials to temporarily close light rail service on the Blue Line.
Officials said Wednesday night's powerful storms caused damage on both the Blue Line South Hills Village and the Blue Line Library.
Friday morning, Channel 11 saw officials inspecting the lines and the debris left behind from the forceful flood.
As engineers assess the situation, the Port Authority has arranged for a shuttle bus to take people from the Library stop to Station Square.
For some commuters, that means their travel time has doubled.
“I was waiting for the blue line and I realized it wasn't coming so I had to jump on the shuttle,” commuter Patrick Panscoe said.
Channel 11 news reporter Liz Kilmer is working to get an update from the Port Authority on when the Blue Line will reopen for Channel 11 News at Noon.
