Port Authority shuts down section of Blue Line

The Port Authority has shut down the Library Station section of the Blue Line because of an electrical issue.
Shuttle buses were brought in Monday evening to transport stranded T-riders.
ICYMI: The Blue Line Library remains out of service due to a power issue. Shuttle buses are operating btwn Washington Jct and Library Stn via Rt. 88.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) April 24, 2018
The Red and Blue lines in South Hills Village are not affected.
Buses are operating between Washington Junction and Library Station via Route 88.
The Port Authority is hoping to have it back open by 1 a.m.
