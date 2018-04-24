  • Port Authority shuts down section of Blue Line

    Updated:

    The Port Authority has shut down the Library Station section of the Blue Line because of an electrical issue.

    Shuttle buses were brought in Monday evening to transport stranded T-riders.

    The Red and Blue lines in South Hills Village are not affected.

    Buses are operating between Washington Junction and Library Station via Route 88.

    The Port Authority is hoping to have it back open by 1 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Port Authority shuts down section of Blue Line

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local funeral home prints prayer card for Philadelphia Flyers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Overturned tractor-trailer causes backups on I-79

  • Headline Goes Here

    School locked down after juvenile outside appeared to be holding a gun

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ross Township road closing until end of June for landslide repairs