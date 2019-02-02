CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - A portion of the Red Line in the South Hills has reopened after a water main break caused flooding and temporarily the tracks.
According to the Port Authority, the main is located on Crooke Lane in Castle Shannon.
The water flooded onto the tracks around 7 p.. and iced up due to the cold temperatures.
Shuttle buses replaced T service between the Mt. Lebanon and Castle Shannon stations until just before 9 p.m.
