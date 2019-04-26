  • Portion of Carrick road closed due to flooding

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have closed portions of Becks Run Road on Friday afternoon due to flooding. 

    Heavy rains moved through the area just before noon, causing the road in Carrick to flood. 

    Pittsburgh police blocked off the area with their cruisers. 

    It's not clear if any homes or businesses were damaged. 

